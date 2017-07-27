Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Magda Reyman

Momento app



Momento app social media sketch long press ios photo album share ux ui app
App concept: a new mobile picture service with the goal of making it as fast and easy as possible to get a bunch of images from your phone into a sharable album.

Made with love using Sketch :)

https://www.behance.net/gallery/55153121/Momento-app

Posted on Jul 27, 2017

Magda Reyman
Independent Product / Digital Designer
