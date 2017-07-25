Action Plans

Working to visually show the process of multiple students coming together to create a unified action plan. Although we are limited to only using simple shape, I think it's starting to feel right. Excited for you all to hear the magic @Clea Hernandez wrote for this sections voice over.

--

