Action Plans
Working to visually show the process of multiple students coming together to create a unified action plan. Although we are limited to only using simple shape, I think it's starting to feel right. Excited for you all to hear the magic @Clea Hernandez wrote for this sections voice over.
Posted on Jul 25, 2017
