Finance App - New Budget

Finance App - New Budget pay category principle clean iphone ios app mobile budget money finance
Hey, everyone! 🖖 How are you doing?
Let's me show you my new animation made for Finance project. The interaction was created in Principle app and then redacted a bit in AE. Feel free to give me your opinion and suggestions for future. And press L if you like it 🖤.
Don't forget to check the attachment, you may see more 🙀

Made with huge ❤️ in Yalantis

Posted on Jul 26, 2017
