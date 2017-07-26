Travel App - Open detail animation

We have spent enough time trying to make the user interface of this travel mobile app look real and consistent, while creating a visually pleasing user experience.

The job of a visual designer is not just to make a website or an app functional; but also to make it enjoyable for the user. The advantage of an animation is that it can solve problems in design by showing relationships between various elements, thus making it more understandable for the user.

