Xantolo Beer Bottle

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Beer bottle design for Xantolo, a Day of the Dead Pumpkin Ale we designed for Beer Factory, a Brewery and Restaurant in Mexico City. Xantolo was a success as beer and brand. We created a fresh image that the brand so needed, making it interesting among consumers, so it became wanted and iconic. We developed naming, packaging and branding for this project. To see more, visit: https://www.behance.net/gallery/35142543/Cerveza-Xantolo