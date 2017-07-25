Xantolo Beer Bottle

Beer bottle design for Xantolo, a Day of the Dead Pumpkin Ale we designed for Beer Factory, a Brewery and Restaurant in Mexico City. Xantolo was a success as beer and brand. We created a fresh image that the brand so needed, making it interesting among consumers, so it became wanted and iconic. We developed naming, packaging and branding for this project. To see more, visit: https://www.behance.net/gallery/35142543/Cerveza-Xantolo