Overtime with Jared Erondu

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In episode 18, Dan chats with @Jared Erondu. Jared is the head of design at Lattice and he’s also building a Q&A platform for designers called Playbook. Additionally, he’s the co-host of High Resolution, a video series on design.
In this episode we dig into the origin story of Playbook, what Jared’s trying to accomplish at Lattice, why sharing knowledge is key to growing the design community, the idea behind the High Resolution video series, dealing with burnout, maintaining a healthy lifestyle while still getting work done, and more.
This episode is brought to you by Freshbooks. FreshBooks is offering a 30 day, unrestricted free trial to Overtime listeners. To claim it, just go to freshbooks.com/overtime and enter OVERTIME in the “How Did You Hear About Us?” section.