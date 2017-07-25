Overtime with Jared Erondu

In episode 18, Dan chats with @Jared Erondu. Jared is the head of design at Lattice and he’s also building a Q&A platform for designers called Playbook. Additionally, he’s the co-host of High Resolution, a video series on design.

In this episode we dig into the origin story of Playbook, what Jared’s trying to accomplish at Lattice, why sharing knowledge is key to growing the design community, the idea behind the High Resolution video series, dealing with burnout, maintaining a healthy lifestyle while still getting work done, and more.

