Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dribbble

Overtime with Jared Erondu

Dribbble
Dribbble
  • Save
Overtime with Jared Erondu balance high resolution playbook podcast
Download color palette

In episode 18, Dan chats with @Jared Erondu. Jared is the head of design at Lattice and he’s also building a Q&A platform for designers called Playbook. Additionally, he’s the co-host of High Resolution, a video series on design.

In this episode we dig into the origin story of Playbook, what Jared’s trying to accomplish at Lattice, why sharing knowledge is key to growing the design community, the idea behind the High Resolution video series, dealing with burnout, maintaining a healthy lifestyle while still getting work done, and more.

This episode is brought to you by Freshbooks. FreshBooks is offering a 30 day, unrestricted free trial to Overtime listeners. To claim it, just go to freshbooks.com/overtime and enter OVERTIME in the “How Did You Hear About Us?” section.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2017
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like