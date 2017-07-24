Onward - Driverless Car App - Daily Logo Challenge Day#5

Trending designs to inspire you
Daily Logo Challenge Day #5: Onward
For this little one I wanted to stay away from all the car wheels / arrows and common stuff we see. Since this logo is for cars that actually drive themselves, I've opted for an "O" (of Onward) and an abstract driver helmet visor.
