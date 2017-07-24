Sylvain Drolet

Onward - Driverless Car App - Daily Logo Challenge Day#5

Daily Logo Challenge Day #5: Onward

For this little one I wanted to stay away from all the car wheels / arrows and common stuff we see. Since this logo is for cars that actually drive themselves, I've opted for an "O" (of Onward) and an abstract driver helmet visor.

Posted on Jul 24, 2017
