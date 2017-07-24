IPVanish VPN iOS UI

Trending designs to inspire you
This is IPVanish VPN v4.0. After testing a small group of users and analyzing incoming analytics, we further simplified the app by negating the server list. Instead, we offer "QuickConnect" which connects users to the best available country, city or server. I am incredibly proud of how far this app has come along :)