IPVanish VPN iOS UI

IPVanish VPN iOS UI
This is IPVanish VPN v4.0. After testing a small group of users and analyzing incoming analytics, we further simplified the app by negating the server list. Instead, we offer "QuickConnect" which connects users to the best available country, city or server. I am incredibly proud of how far this app has come along :)

Posted on Jul 24, 2017
