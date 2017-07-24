Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alejandro Ramirez
Aerolab

What's an internship @ aerolab like?

Alejandro Ramirez
Aerolab
Alejandro Ramirez for Aerolab
What's an internship @ aerolab like? kite wireframes cta doge editorial blog cover illustration ux ui designer intern
Earlier this year, Qiqi joined Aerolab as a UX Design intern, and this is the cover for the story she wrote telling each and every detail.

ps. Check the sketch and the full sized cover attached!

Posted on Jul 24, 2017
