Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jordan Davies

Skinny Sauce Logotype

Jordan Davies
Jordan Davies
  • Save
Skinny Sauce Logotype typography branding colour design sauce identity logo
Download color palette

Logotype I designed for a healthy sauce company. Integrating the viscosity of the sauce into the type was really fun, nice project to work on. #saucey

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2017
Jordan Davies
Jordan Davies

More by Jordan Davies

View profile
    • Like