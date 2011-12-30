Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel Jackson

One Hundred Years of Solitude

Daniel Jackson
Daniel Jackson
  • Save
One Hundred Years of Solitude book print
Download color palette

A book cover design for ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ by Gabriel García Márquez. (Penguin Design Awards competition entry 2011).

Read more: (http://www.djgraphicdesign.co.uk/penguin.php)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 30, 2011
Daniel Jackson
Daniel Jackson
Freelance Digital Creative Director

More by Daniel Jackson

View profile
    • Like