Album-Radial-Interaction

Use case:

User want to quick switch to next music in the playlist

Inspired from Realy world object: Gramophone

Just tried a gamified version

Feedback are really appreciated :)

Inspiration Collection:

------------------------------

Are you looking for a source of interaction design inspiration? Check out 100 Best Interaction collection where I publish all the best Designs for your inspiration.Get Inspired

Let's be friends in all platforms

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

🐦 Twitter - Design Thoughts

📹 Youtube - Tools Turorial

📝 Medium - Case studies

📸 Instagram - Daily design works

🔵 Behance - Visual works

Recommended articles for you

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

📘 Ultimate Start guide for beginner UX/UI designers

🚤 7 quick life lessons for designers

📱 11 Things designer must To Know About Interaction.

🕵🏻‍♂️ Why is UX/UI designer the best job in the world?

🚀 5 Motivational Tips for Designers

Real projects

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

🗂 Portfolio: http://johnyvino.com

📪 Let's talk friends: hi@johnyvino.com