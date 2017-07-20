Deepak Wason

Bookmyhouse App

Deepak Wason
Deepak Wason
  • Save
Bookmyhouse App dashboard ui typography userflow art direction design dashboard design website design design systems visual design user experience (ux) information architecture user interface designer ui design real estate mobile app real estate agency real estate property marketplace app app ui design best mobile app android mobile app
Download color palette

Bookmyhouse is a fast-growing real estate transaction portal to provide direct and transparent interface between the developer and client to buy and sell properties in India. Through its unique unit selection transaction portal we provide greater power to customers to buy properties of their choice in more convenient manner. We facilitate the developers to directly manage and sell their inventories to the customers and eliminate the need and discrepancies of middle men involved.

Please check the below link for a full detailed view:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/43627485/Real-Estate-Mobile-App

Deepak Wason
Deepak Wason

More by Deepak Wason

View profile
    • Like