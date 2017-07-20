Bookmyhouse App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Bookmyhouse is a fast-growing real estate transaction portal to provide direct and transparent interface between the developer and client to buy and sell properties in India. Through its unique unit selection transaction portal we provide greater power to customers to buy properties of their choice in more convenient manner. We facilitate the developers to directly manage and sell their inventories to the customers and eliminate the need and discrepancies of middle men involved.
Please check the below link for a full detailed view:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/43627485/Real-Estate-Mobile-App