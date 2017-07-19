Johny vino™

Funding app - Home screen

Johny vino™
Johny vino™
Hire Me
  • Save
Funding app - Home screen johnyvino send payments ios finance budget app contacts cards card banking bank
Download color palette

Just tried the Signup card interaction. Exploring ideas so comments and your design solutions are appreciated.

Inspiration Collection:
------------------------------
Are you looking for a source of interaction design inspiration? Check out 100 Best Interaction collection where I publish all the best Designs for your inspiration.Get Inspired
Resources might be helpful to you

1.) Micro-Interaction tips youtube
2.) UI design tips youtube
3.) Process of Interaction design
4.) Case Studies and design tips
5.) Instagram updates
-----
Contact: hi@johnyvino.com
---

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2017
Johny vino™
Johny vino™
Humanize the design
Hire Me

More by Johny vino™

View profile
    • Like