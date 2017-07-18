Alejandro Ramirez
Alejandro Ramirez
Alejandro Ramirez for Aerolab
Choose your destiny illustration design character learning hardcore intense medium easy difficulty books desk student
Hey there! I wanted to share with you these illustrations we did for
@Udacity 's Scheduler app. The goal was to help users determine their level of motivation, so the app could suggest an effective study schedule. We're pretty happy with the result!

You can check out the whole project here: https://aerolab.co/udacity

