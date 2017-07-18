Designing for humans in a digital world

Trending designs to inspire you
Sketching my takeaways from Semi Permanent 2017 for an internal Atlassian blog.
In a world that runs on technology, designers strive to expose our feelings, thoughts and emotions. Some of the best apps, websites and experiences have been catered to invoke an emotional response from the audience. The crux of it all is the power of interactivity. Sometimes it’s all repetitive experiences, but that’s the easy route — truly powerful responses come from creating a vision that is memorable, inspiring and meaningful. This can lift even the simplest of experiences into ones people will remember.