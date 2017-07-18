Made In Minnesota

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I designed this graphic for http://www.theshirtshow.com
The Shirt Show is an art show with 30 artists where their canvas is a T-Shirt and the theme is Minnesota.
If you're in MN, come check out the show on August 18th. All the detail are on the site. After the show, the remaining T-Shirts will be sold on the site so all you out-of-towners can grab one then (August 22nd or so).