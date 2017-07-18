Allan Peters

Made In Minnesota

Made In Minnesota graphic apparel t-shirt icons logo state minnesota mn
  1. madeinminneapolis_peters.gif
  2. mpls-02.png
  3. mpls-03.png

I designed this graphic for http://www.theshirtshow.com

The Shirt Show is an art show with 30 artists where their canvas is a T-Shirt and the theme is Minnesota.

If you're in MN, come check out the show on August 18th. All the detail are on the site. After the show, the remaining T-Shirts will be sold on the site so all you out-of-towners can grab one then (August 22nd or so).

Posted on Jul 18, 2017
