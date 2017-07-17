Deepak Wason

Foody (Food Delivery App)

Foody (Food Delivery App) design systems typography dashboard design information architecture user experience (ux) user interface designer food delivery app design restaurant food app restaurant app food delivery app food delivery food application design
Food delivery is here to fulfill your needs. Order online and get your food delivered to your doorstep. Order food from the best and your favorite restaurants online and get the food delivered to your doorstep fast. It's our mission to bring everything you want, need, or crave right to your door, whether it's a meal from your favorite local restaurant.

Please check the below link for a full detailed view:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/52283627/Food-Delivery-Mobile-App

