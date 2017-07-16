Sprocket iOS 1.1.2 Improvements

Some minor improvements as part of adding a new database for people to browse when looking for their first bike

These are actual xCode screenshots of build 1.1.1 on the left, 1.1.2 on the right.

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram