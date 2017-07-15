Anna Ropalo

More More More

design illustration hand lettering type design type typography lettering
The prompt for #summerofsketching week 3 was about quantity - made me think of how truly important it is to make more. To scratch out the last draft and start over, to push yourself creatively.

Posted on Jul 15, 2017
