Galileo Design Education System

Personal project in progress - Galileo is an apprenticeship design education system that provides aspiring and senior designers access to experts who are looking to master specific design micro-skills such as mobile colour, mobile wireframing, VR prototyping, etc. It can fix the education system by individualizing the learning process and replacing a jack-of-all-trades teacher with an expert in a particular task.

It combines an anonymous grading system to avoid cognitive bias (evaluate the work, not the person). It also maps all design careers and their related micro-skills requirements, solving the problem of "How do I know what I don't know?")

My goal is to solve the wicked problem of structural unemployment. Considering that 40% of all jobs will disappear in the next 15 years due to A.I. automation, creative careers will flourish as an alternative for displaced people.

One of my design values is to make the UI and aesthetics inspired by the universe of Cyberpunk and William Gibson for its trans-humanism aspect. It's more fun if it looks like a game!