Day 10 Design Music Player

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DOWNLOAD FREE PSD
Welcome to Daily UI FREE PSD giveway for 90 days (including weekends and holidays).
DAY10 - Music Player
Today my challenge designing a Music Player
I invite you all to rebound this shot and create your own visual exercise.
Check out the project website www.90daysui.com
See you tomorrow!
#90daysui #dailyfreeui
Press L to like.
Follow me on
Dribbble | Behance | Twitter | Instagram
Thanks for watching! :)