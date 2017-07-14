Day 10 Design Music Player

DOWNLOAD FREE PSD

Welcome to Daily UI FREE PSD giveway for 90 days (including weekends and holidays).

DAY10 - Music Player

Today my challenge designing a Music Player

I invite you all to rebound this shot and create your own visual exercise.

Check out the project website www.90daysui.com

See you tomorrow!

#90daysui #dailyfreeui

Press L to like.

Follow me on

Dribbble | Behance | Twitter | Instagram

Thanks for watching! :)