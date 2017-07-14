Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eddy Gann

21 - Play/Pause

Eddy Gann
Eddy Gann
Hire Me
  • Save
21 - Play/Pause interaction micro free gif button pause play 50mi animation icon ui
Download color palette

WEEKLY UPDATES | VIEW ALL MICRO-INTERACTIONS

Going to Warped Tour later today, so I thought a music related micro-interaction was appropriate for today. Happy Friday y'all! 🎵

------------------------------------

Attached is a JSON file, and the After Effects file for reference.

If you like this series hit that L and leave me a comment on any feedback you may have on these animations.

21-playpause.json
10 KB
Download
21_-_play_pause.aep
100 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2017
Eddy Gann
Eddy Gann
Animation and user interface design.
Hire Me

More by Eddy Gann

View profile
    • Like