Lottie Animation

Lottie Animation trim path kinetic badge animation after effects lottie
Just spent the last couple of hours learning about and creating an animation using Lottie. It was a little daunting cracking open After Effects after moving away from it for a minute but with the help of @Hayden King I was able to put something simple together.

Usually i'd wait to put together something more polished but i'm pretty stoked on the whole thing right now so had to post 😌

If you haven't seen it yet, check out Airbnb's Lottie

Posted on Jul 13, 2017
