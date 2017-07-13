William Kesling
Focus Lab

Simple Storytelling

William Kesling
Focus Lab
William Kesling for Focus Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Simple Storytelling mark branding simple movement purple color motion focus lab
Download color palette

Working to tell a story around how a teacher can influence a student through different teaching techniques that will in return show the advantages through their achievements.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2017
Focus Lab
Focus Lab
A brand agency where imagination meets process.
Hire Us

More by Focus Lab

View profile
    • Like