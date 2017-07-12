Rafael Alvarez

The best of both worlds (Kevin Durant for ESPN)

comic editorial illustration espn sports
Drawing the holidays of NBA star Kevin Durant in Madrid, -precisely my hometown!- for ESPN magazine.

Posted on Jul 12, 2017
