Rich Tabor

Ava — A First Look at 1.3

Rich Tabor
Rich Tabor
  • Save
Ava — A First Look at 1.3 woocommerce shop commerce minimal clean update wp wordpress themes themebeans themes ava wordpress
Download color palette

I wrote up a short post detailing the new stuff + handy video clips showcasing my popular WooCommerce theme, Ava.

Explore Ava 1.3 →

P.S. Ava 1.3 launches Thursday morning! 🙌 🎉

Rich Tabor
Rich Tabor

More by Rich Tabor

View profile
    • Like