Overtime with Jon Contino

In episode 17 of Overtime, Dan chats with @Jon Contino. Jon is a very talented branding consultant, creative director and a monster of a design force. In this episode, we discuss Jon’s process and his background, his new custom lettering workshop, the challenges of balancing design life with family life, how New York has influenced his designs, and more.

This episode is brought to you by Freshbooks. They're offering a 30 day, unrestricted free trial to Overtime listeners. To claim it, just go to freshbooks.com/overtime and enter OVERTIME in the “How Did You Hear About Us?” section.