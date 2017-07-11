Felipe, graphic designer

Royal Rumble - Custom Lettering

Royal Rumble - Custom Lettering design graphic swash retro vintage handmade drawing lettering
🔥NEWS🔥Some years ago, in our studio we got one of the #Photolettering manuals 📙 "One Line", it has been an important working tool in our creative processes. We have made designs based on the alphabets compiled in the book and we are glad 😎 to show you our first #lettering "Royal Rumble" inspired in "Davison Balmon" alphabet with some personal touches.

Posted on Jul 11, 2017
👋 Hello! I am Felipe, freelance logo & type designer.
