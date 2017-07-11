Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nahid hossain

Bitebot Slack bot Landing page

Nahid hossain
Nahid hossain
  • Save
Bitebot Slack bot Landing page accounting landing page slack icons cta features how to chatbot slackbot bot
Bitebot Slack bot Landing page accounting landing page slack icons cta features how to chatbot slackbot bot
Download color palette
  1. bitebot-dribbble-shot.jpg
  2. bitebot-full.jpg

Hello Dribbblers,
I have designed a landing page for a slackbot named Bitebot.

If you like it, show some love by pressing “L”. If you have any feedback, drop them in comment box.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2017
Nahid hossain
Nahid hossain

More by Nahid hossain

View profile
    • Like