Dribbble Like Gesture

Dribbble Like Gesture ux flat ecommerce e-commerce iphone ui interaction animation like dribbble app ios
Here's a cool idea I had today about a like animation where you draw a heart with your finger on the screen to like the photo. To unlike I was thinking about cutting the heart in half to split it(fruit ninja style).

Posted on Jul 10, 2017
