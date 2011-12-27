Trending designs to inspire you
Exposed mull bound, 2 colour litho print with die cut grey cover. 2 colour poster with thumbnail reverse. Printed in both colours to form the cover of the publication. The different course routes are broken up by alternating the colour. Collaboration with Ashleigh Armitage.
(http://www.djgraphicdesign.co.uk/degreeshowpub.php)