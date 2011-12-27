Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel Jackson

Bletchley Park, The National Codes Centre

Daniel Jackson
Daniel Jackson
  • Save
Bletchley Park, The National Codes Centre code typography
Download color palette

A new identity for the National Codes Centre at Bletchley Park. (university work)

Stationery was also designed with the theme of saving resources in mind, with letterheads, compliments slips and ticket holders that fold to produce their own envelope. The ability to visually decode the main identity adds the element of decoding with a modern feel and limiting the colour pallete to just 2 also allows for cheaper printing; suiting the museum as it is only small.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 27, 2011
Daniel Jackson
Daniel Jackson
Freelance Digital Creative Director

More by Daniel Jackson

View profile
    • Like