Bletchley Park, The National Codes Centre

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A new identity for the National Codes Centre at Bletchley Park. (university work)
Stationery was also designed with the theme of saving resources in mind, with letterheads, compliments slips and ticket holders that fold to produce their own envelope. The ability to visually decode the main identity adds the element of decoding with a modern feel and limiting the colour pallete to just 2 also allows for cheaper printing; suiting the museum as it is only small.