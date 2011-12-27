Daniel Jackson

Creative Spark Exhibition 2011

photography creative
An art directed piece of photography for the Sheffield Hallam University Creative Spark Exhbition 2011. Designed and built by a fellow student and myself. Each block is hand sprayed and arranged in a fractal formation.

(http://www.djgraphicdesign.co.uk/creativespark.php)

Posted on Dec 27, 2011
