Child Welfare System Guide

Spreads for a booklet (and corresponding style guide) explaining and illustrating measurement terms for the Child Welfare system in Michigan. Worked with client from the UM School of Social Work (who provided the data) to create this publication. Through a visual language of symbols, shapes, and colors, I attempted to make the Child Welfare system more accessible.

Posted on Jul 10, 2017
