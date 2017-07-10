Sticky UI elements (exploration)

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The limited space available on a mobile screen provides an interesting constraint in how to best display content and interactions. Sizing and placement of elements should ensure ease of use, and indicate the importance and correlation between actions.
Sticky menus are quicker to navigate. According to usability study by smashingmagazine.com, sticky navigation could cut 36 seconds off of a five-minute visit. Of course, keeping visitors in the app longer is only a benefit if you are enhancing the user experience along with it.
While designing this mobile app, we were also experimenting with different sticky elements to highlight the most important content. Headlines become clickable elements and it's very easy to show/hide content with swipe or tap gesture.
See more examples of our work
Design by @Lukas Horak