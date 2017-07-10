ESPN The Body Issue 2017 - Home swipe

Last week The Body Issue 2017 edition from ESPN was launched. We were involved in the branding and designing of the website.

The project is notable for being decidedly mobile-first. For the previous edition, about 70% of users visited on mobile, so we did a bunch of stuff to make the mobile experience really stand out.

The Body Issue is full of spectacular athlete photos, and the mobile-first design allows for a lot of playful interactions with them. One of the challenges was to keep the branding present, but subtle enough to let the photography really stand out.

Here you can see how we played with the tap and swipe feature on the home page to navigate smoothly from one athlete to another.

More to come!

