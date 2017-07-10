🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
After over a year of design and development, YouMap has launched to the world!
🚀 🚀 🚀🚀
Download in the Apple App Store here:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/youmap/id1211906061?mt=8
• Share what’s on your mind
• Customize your post with MapMojis™
• Stay informed with real-time updates from your community
• See what’s going on no matter where you are in the world.
• Use channels to filter your feed and search within the network
Huge thank you and congrats go to the @RALLY team both past and present for working on this. @Adam Luptak, clark Allen, @Geof Crowl @Jim DeBrock
We look forward to what the YouMap, Inc. team does with the product as we transition it over to them. They are also hiring product managers, designers, and full-stack developers. Hit them up! —http://twitter.com/youmapinc
________________________________________________
