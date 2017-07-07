Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
YaroFlasher
Motion Design School

Flickr Logo Animation

YaroFlasher
Motion Design School
YaroFlasher for Motion Design School
Flickr Logo Animation
Hi there , here is another letter for motiondesignschool project we did with students.

The purpose was to create animations of famous social nets logos using Disney principles and character animation.😃
That was an interesting challenge!

So check the best works on behance

Thanks😃

Posted on Jul 7, 2017
Motion Design School
Motion Design School
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
