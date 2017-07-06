Good for Sale
Logan Cee

Thedir - Directory & Listing Website Concept

Logan Cee
Logan Cee
Hire Me
  • Save
Thedir - Directory & Listing Website Concept location business service search finder site web directory listing
Thedir - Directory & Listing Website Concept location business service search finder site web directory listing
Download color palette
  1. thedir.jpg
  2. home_main.jpg

Thedir - Unlimited Listing & Directory PSD Template

Price
$12
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Thedir - Unlimited Listing & Directory PSD Template

Are you having an idea about build a directory & listing website to help people can find things that interesting in your city ?

Yah ! This is a concept that i just completed in project Thedir - Unlimited Directory & Listing WordPress Theme.

Case Detail

Official Website

Thanks for watching !

Follow my Dribbble | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2017
Logan Cee
Logan Cee
UI/UX Web Designer
Hire Me

More by Logan Cee

View profile
    • Like