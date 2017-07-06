Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jonathan Dahl

YouTube Yoodle Ramadan Turkey

Jonathan Dahl
Jonathan Dahl
Hire Me
  • Save
YouTube Yoodle Ramadan Turkey google character gif moon turkey drummer
Download color palette

It's been a while since I posted on Dribbble. I've been on parental leave for the past 6 months but took a small break to make these animations for YouTube.

I was asked by Google make a three YouTube Yoodles for Ramadan in Turkey, Indonesia and MENA. Viewed by approximately 3 billion people.

Art direction and storyboard by Richard Fenn

Follow me on:
instagram | twitter | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2017
Jonathan Dahl
Jonathan Dahl
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Dahl

View profile
    • Like