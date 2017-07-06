YouTube Yoodle Ramadan Turkey

It's been a while since I posted on Dribbble. I've been on parental leave for the past 6 months but took a small break to make these animations for YouTube.

I was asked by Google make a three YouTube Yoodles for Ramadan in Turkey, Indonesia and MENA. Viewed by approximately 3 billion people.

Art direction and storyboard by Richard Fenn

