YouTube Yoodle Ramadan Turkey

It's been a while since I posted on Dribbble. I've been on parental leave for the past 6 months but took a small break to make these animations for YouTube.
I was asked by Google make a three YouTube Yoodles for Ramadan in Turkey, Indonesia and MENA. Viewed by approximately 3 billion people.
Art direction and storyboard by Richard Fenn
