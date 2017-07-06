Gym Planner Interaction

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Use case:
----------------
Booking system for the user having Premium account in the GYM in their city.
Pain Points:
----------------
Whenever I am going fo the Gym, the place got filled with peoples, Most of my time gone in standing in queue for the Elliptical Machine
Design Solution:
-----------------------
I have decided to make a booking system for the GYM, which will allocate the specific machine for you in the specific time
Process:
-----------
1. He has select which gym today he is going
2. He can pick the time of booking, in the slider itself we will show the rush times using the red color
3. He change the length of his gym time b click the ovals, one click means 1hr, 2 click means 2 hrs
4. Final confirmation screen will give you a machine allocated to you, with the time mentioned to you
Exploring ideas so comments and your design solutions are appreciated.
