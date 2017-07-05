Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cynthia
UIGREAT Studio

travel-home

Cynthia
UIGREAT Studio
Cynthia for UIGREAT Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
travel-home color ui travel design material card app
travel-home color ui travel design material card app
travel-home color ui travel design material card app
Download color palette
  1. 7_5____.jpg
  2. 02___-__.jpg
  3. 01___20170524-__.jpg

This is a travel app, that is designed to be redesigned using MaFengwo app, redesigning and optimizing from icons to interfaces, and improving the user experience.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2017
UIGREAT Studio
UIGREAT Studio
Hire Us

More by UIGREAT Studio

View profile
    • Like