Adil

SkyBank 1st iteration

Adil
Adil
  • Save
SkyBank 1st iteration sketch principle animation ui ux design finance manager banking card wallet
SkyBank 1st iteration sketch principle animation ui ux design finance manager banking card wallet
Download color palette
  1. ezgif.com-video-to-gif-2.gif
  2. wallet.png

We've been exploring visual language for SkyBank (a Ukrainian digital bank). This mockup came up in few hours. Surely it hasn't been used, just saved for history.

Enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2017
Adil
Adil

More by Adil

View profile
    • Like