#Typehue Week 18: R

#Typehue Week 18: R rigorous letter font color graphic dribbble debut typehue type r
My entry for Typehue (http://typehue.com/) - awesome weekly challenge project. Check it out!
#E897AC + #FFB70C
800*600 canvas and the letter 'R' as the subject!
Note - sorry for the late post!

Typehue r
By Lighthouse
Posted on Jul 4, 2017
