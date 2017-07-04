Frank Mastil

Fluent design - Explorer

Fluent design - Explorer
Hello guys,
when fluent design came I was amazed that Microsoft will be doing major update to their design system not only for better UI but for UX.
For my surprise there are not many concepts since, let's push the pixels together.
Thank you for any feedback 😊

Posted on Jul 4, 2017
