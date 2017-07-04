Fluent design - Explorer

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello guys,
when fluent design came I was amazed that Microsoft will be doing major update to their design system not only for better UI but for UX.
For my surprise there are not many concepts since, let's push the pixels together.
Thank you for any feedback 😊
➡️ View project on Behance