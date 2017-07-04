Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kohut Piotr
10Clouds

Events app - artist & home animation

Kohut Piotr
10Clouds
Kohut Piotr for 10Clouds
Hire Us
  • Save
Events app - artist & home animation ui ios kohut piotr 10clouds navigation menu list mobile fluent music schedule artist
Download color palette

We are currently working on an app for music lovers who like attending live concerts. We focused on easy access to artists profiles which contain all the necessary information including their upcoming gigs.

_

Thanks for watching! Let's connect:
10clouds.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Behance
We're available for new projects! Tell us more at hello@10clouds.com.
Would you like to join our design team? Send your portfolio at careers@10clouds.com.

events_app_hq.mp4
5 MB
Download
Events app 10clouds
Rebound of
Events app - artist & home
By Kohut Piotr
View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2017
10Clouds
10Clouds
Helping you build world-changing digital products 💜
Hire Us

More by 10Clouds

View profile
    • Like