Dave McNally

More Buzzers

Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hire Me
  • Save
More Buzzers trivalist icon buzzer quiz button
Download color palette

Refining the buzzer idea/direction. Made some changes, cleaned up some things and included some colour variations. I think this is the direction we're going with.

Buzzers
Rebound of
Sketch #2 - Buzzer Idea
By Dave McNally
View all tags
Posted on Dec 23, 2011
Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hi! I’m currently the Design Lead at Altair
Hire Me

More by Dave McNally

View profile
    • Like