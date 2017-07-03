Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roxana Carabas

Managing An Outside Sales Team

Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
Hire Me
  • Save
Managing An Outside Sales Team travel management sales gps road map yellow illustration animation gif
Download color palette

This was done for a Hubstaff blog post titled The 7 Things You Need to Manage an Outside Sales Team

Email: roxanacarabas8@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/roxanacarabas

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2017
Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
Elegant UX Design for complex systems
Hire Me

More by Roxana Carabas

View profile
    • Like