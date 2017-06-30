Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Johny vino™

Picgram - Social share Interaction

Johny vino™
Johny vino™
Hire Me
  • Save
Picgram - Social share Interaction johnyvino swipe search viewer photo motion moodshot moodboard interaction colors cards animation
Download color palette

Just tried a quick interaction to share the image/Dribbble shot in all social platforms groups in one click.

Inspiration Collection:
------------------------------
Are you looking for a source of interaction design inspiration? Check out 100 Best Interaction collection where I publish all the best Designs for your inspiration.Get Inspired

Johny vino™
Johny vino™
Humanize the design
Hire Me

More by Johny vino™

View profile
    • Like